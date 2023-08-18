Andorra: RTVA yet to decide on Eurovision 2024 participation

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that it is yet to decide on its potential return to Eurovision in 2024.

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster, has told ESCToday that it is currently evaluating and studying a potential return to the competition and that no official decision has been taken yet. A final decision regarding Andorra’s participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be made in due course. RTVA has neither confirmed a non participation or participation at Eurovision 2024.

We should note that the deadline for the broadcasters to send in their applications for competing at Eurovision 2024 has been set on 15 September 2023. Hence technically the Andorran broadcaster is within the time frame set by the EBU to send in its application if it wishes to compete at Eurovision 2024.

The last time we saw Andorra grace the Eurovision stage was in 2009, the country decided to withdraw from the competition in 2010 and has not returned since.

Hence there is a still a small glimmer of hope for the Eurovision fans to see the landlocked country back at Europe’s television show.

Andorra in Eurovision

Andorra is a quaint and beautiful landlocked country nestled between Spain and France in the heart of the Pyrenees.

The country debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 in Istanbul and has only competed 6 times in our beloved contest. The tiny principality hasn’t ever qualified to the Grand Final. We got to hear songs in Catalan thanks to Andorra’s participation in Eurovision, 3 of their entries were entirely in Catalan whilst the other 3 were in Catalan/English.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: