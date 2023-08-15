United Kingdom: Patricia Bredin (Eurovision 1957) passes away

The very first British Eurovision representative, Patricia Bredin, has passed away aged 88 today.

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 with Patricia Bredin and her entry ‘All‘. A total of 10 countries competed in the second edition of our beloved contest. The 1957 contest was held in Frankfurt (West Germany). The UK placed seventh at the Eurovision Song Contest 1957.

Talking about her Eurovision experience Patricia told the BBC in 2016:

Singing in the final in Frankfurt, Germany, it was wonderful, because they had about a 60-piece orchestra and it was like being on clouds.

Speaking about how her Eurovision entry was selected Patricia told the BBC:

Two songs had been chosen and each one had to be sung by two different performers, but they had a problem because nobody wanted to sing that terrible little song called All.

Patricia Bredin was born in Hull, England and was both a well known singer and actress. She went on to have a successful career after Eurovision including partaking in musicals in Broadway and the West End.

We would like convey sincere condolences to Patricia’s family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: Evening Standard / Hulton Archive / Getty Images