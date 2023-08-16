Belgium: RTBF confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

RTBF, the French speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Belgium will participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Belgium the list of the countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

ESCToday has learned that RTBF will be opting for an internal selection in order to determine the 2024 Belgian Eurovision act and entry as has been the case in recent years. The French speaking Belgian broadcaster will be unveiling more details regarding its Eurovision 2024 project and act in due course.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2023 Gustaph defended the Belgian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Because of you’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCToday/RTBF

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU