Just last week the Alpine country and founder of the Eurovision Song Contest confirmed their participation to the forthcoming contest in May 2024 in Sweden. Swiss-German broadcaster SRF has now opened the submission window. Here is your chance to fly the Swiss flag in Malmö.

I follow you Apollo or I don’t want to be a soldier, soldier? Are you the last of your kind or do you cry with the boys? In any case, it is your time to shine. Switzerland just opened the submission period looking for their next representative to the Eurovision Song Contest. Both entry and singer(s) will be selected again through an internal process.

Let me be the one

In 2024 Switzerland will be looking at continuing the positive and historic streak of four consecutive Grand Finals. To do so, the same system of public and expert juries will be set up for the upcoming campaign as SRF confirmed just last week.

The submission window opened on 10 August at 09:00 CET and will close on 24 August at 23:00 CET. Artists, producers, songwriters and lyricists are invited to submit their song.

Last May in Liverpool Remo Forrer represented his home country with the entry Watergun. He described his participation as the adventure of his life. His Eurovision entry reached 14 million streams on Spotify, reaching 800’000 monthly listeners at the peak of the contest.

His ballad reached number two in the Swiss hit parade and brought the young singer from Toggenburg 39’000 new fans on Instagram and 35’000 on Tiktok.

The rules for the next Swiss entry can bound on the website of SRF. The Swiss act for Malmö is expected to be revealed in Spring 2024.