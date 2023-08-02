Switzerland: SRF confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

SRF, the Swiss German speaking national broadcaster, has confirmed that Switzerland will compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.



Thus Switzerland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2024.

SRF has published the rules and regulations for its Eurovision 2024 selection and will open the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 from 10 – 24 August 2023. Hence the Swiss national broadcaster is inviting composers, artists, lyricists to submit their entries in their quest to represent Switzerland at Eurovision 2024.

Switzerland will once again select its Eurovision entry and act via an internal selection. The song and act will be determined via a professional and audience jury deliberation. Hence for 2024 the audience jury will consist of both Swiss and international juries.

The SRF press release reads:

As in previous years, the Swiss contribution will be determined in a multi-stage selection process by public and specialist juries. This process will be further developed this year and given an even more international focus: in addition to a Swiss audience jury, international audience juries will now also be involved in several selection rounds to determine who will represent Switzerland with which song in the “Eurovision Song Contest”. The audience juries are supplemented by a 25-strong international expert jury, who have already proven their expertise as members of the respective Eurovision country juries. The publication The winning song and artist will be announced in early 2024.

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision act will be unveiled early next year.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

In 2023 Remo Forrer represented the country with his entry ‘Watergun‘.

Source: SRF/ESCToday

Photo: Corinne Cumming/EBU