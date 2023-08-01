Serbia: RTS confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Serbia will participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.



Thus Serbia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2024 edition.

RTS and Serbia will select its 2024 Eurovision act and entry via a national selection. The Serbian national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 with the deadline set on 1 November 2023. RTS has published the rules and regulations for its upcoming national selection.

The 2024 Serbian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a combined 50/50 jury- public voting deliberation.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 14 times. In 2023 Luke Black represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘ Samo Mi Se Spava’.

Source: ESCToday/RTS

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU