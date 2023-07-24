Luxembourg: Auditions for Eurovision 2024 kick off!

RTL Luxembourg has kicked off auditions for Eurovision 2024! Last weekend saw the first set of 100 artists who have applied to compete at the forthcoming 2024 Luxembourgish national final without a song audition in front a special jury.

Preparations for Eurovision 2024 in Luxembourg are in full swing as the Grand Duchy is set to return to the competition with flying colours after a 30 year hiatus.

Circa 100 acts who have signed up for the national final without a song went through an audition for the 2024 Luxembourgish national final. The best candidates from the audition will be joining the singers (both new and established acts) who have submitted a song for the competition.

The 2024 Luxembourgish national final is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27 January at the Rockhal in Luxembourg.

The song submission application window for the 2024 Luxembougish national final is still open. You can apply here.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The Grand Duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg