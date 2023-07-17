Lithuania: LRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Lithuania plans to participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year.

Thus Lithuania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their intention to compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Lithuania will more than likely select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection. More details regarding the 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision plan of action will be unveiled in due course.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

2023 saw Monika Lynkyte fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay ‘.

Source: ESCToday/LRT

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU