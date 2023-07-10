Eurovision 2024: When will the tickets go on sale?

Many Eurovision fans have already booked their flights and accommodation for Eurovision 2024, but are eagerly awaiting the ticket sales. When will they go on sale?

SVT, the 2024 Eurovisision host broadcaster, is aiming to kick off Eurovision 2024 ticket sales later this year, further information on the ticket sales will be released in due course. Tickets will be up for grabs for the 9 Eurovision Song Contest 2024 shows : three live televised shows, three family shows and three jury shows.

If you haven’t planned anything yet, you need not worry as everything is going on schedule for Eurovision 2024 and Malmo has got the ball rolling! There are plenty of accommodation options both in Malmo and neighboring Copenhagen ranging from Airbnb to 5 star hotels to suit everyone’s budget and requirements.

The 2024 ESC host city has excellent flight connections with most cities in Europe and overseas via two airports: Copenhagen Kastrup Airport and Malmo Airport.



The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena. The event will be co-organized by SVT in liason with the EBU.

Source: EBU/ ESCToday