Italy: Sanremo 2024 dates and rules published

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for the 74th edition of the Sanremo Song Festival and has confirmed the dates of the iconic Italian songfest.

Amadeus will be the artistic director of Sanremo for the fifth consecutive year. The competition will run from 06-10 February and will be held at the Teatro Ariston in Sanremo, Italy. The shows will be broadcast live on RAI 1.

A total of 26 songs will compete in the Grand Final of Sanremo 2024 including the 3 qualifiers from Sanremo Giovani. The 2023 Sanremo winner will be determined via a combined public televoting, press/tv/web web jury and radio jury.

It is more than likely that the the 2024 Italian Eurovision act and entry will be selected via the 2024 Sanremo edition as has been the case in recent years.

Marco Mengoni won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and went on to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Due Vite’.

Source: RAI

Photo credit: RAI