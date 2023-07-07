Eurovision 2024: Host city reveal today at 14:00 CET?

Crash boom bang, the time has arrived! SVT and the EBU are expected to reveal the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest host city today at 14:00 CET.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet is reporting that Orkoldsvik and Gothenburg are out of the 2024 Eurovision Host City race leaving Malmo and Stockholm in the last leg of the battle. According to Aftonbladet the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Host City will be unveiled today at 14:00 CET.

A total of four cities applied to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest: Gothenburg, Malmo, Stockholm and Ornskoldsvik.

Source: Aftonbladet