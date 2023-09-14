Croatia: HRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Croatia will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Croatia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2024.

Croatia will be selecting its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection Dora. The song submission window for Dora 2024 will be running from 15 September- 30 November 2023. The competition will held most likely in Opatija next February.

More details will be revealed tomorrow on HRT’s official Eurosong webpage.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2023 Croatia was represented by Let 3 at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Mama SC’.

Source: Jutarnji

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU