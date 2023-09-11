Latvia: LTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Latvia will partake at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Latvia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Sweden.

The 2024 Latvian Eurovision representative and song will be determined via Supernova 2024. The Latvian national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations of the competition.

The song submission window for Supernova 2024 will be running from 12 September- 1 December 2023. The Grand Final of Supernova 2024 is scheduled to take place in February 2024. Composers and singers can send in their songs and applications via the following link here.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 23 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Sudden Lights represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Aija‘.

Source: ESCToday/LTV

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU