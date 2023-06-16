Eurovision 2024: Provisional dates unveiled?

When will the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest take place next year in Sweden? Is the cat out of the bag? The provisional dates for next year’s Eurovision edition have been unveiled.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has published an article where it reveals many details on the key milestones and requirements set by the EBU and SVT in order to host the 2024 Eurovision edition.

Aftonbladet has also reported on the provisional dates for Eurovision 2024. There are two sets of dates:

07, 09 and 11 May

14, 16 and 18 May

Thus according to this the Grand Final will be either held on Saturday 11 May or Saturday 18 May.

The dates of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be officially confirmed at the same time of the Eurovision 2024 Host City reveal, which is expected to happen next month.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Sweden for the 7th time and will be co-organized by Swedish national broadcaster SVT and the EBU.

Source: Aftobladet

Photo credit: EBU