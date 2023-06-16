Eurovision 2023: Liverpool team win Unesco City of Music Award

The City of Liverpool along with the BBC and the EBU have been awarded the Unesco City of Music Award for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Liverpool organized the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with flying colours welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon with open arms. The BBC and the EBU excelled in showcasing an extraordinary musical extravaganza during the three live Eurovision televised shows.

Liverpool and the United Kingdom organized the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

The Unesco City of Music Award has been established in order to recognize the outstanding contribution to the local music scene. This year marks the handing over of the very first award, which has been awarded to the City of Liverpool, the EBU and the BBC for organizing the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

A special ceremony was held at Liverpool’s Town Hall in order to honour the team behind the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Harry Doyle (Liverpool Culture Cabinet Member) says:

We were never in doubt that the BBC would stage an incredible show at the arena – and the record-breaking viewing figures are testament to their achievements – but what is really special is how they, and the EBU, embraced the city, they got to know our story and our heritage and they helped us showcase the very best of Liverpool to the world.

Steve Rotheram (Mayor of Liverpool City Region) says:

Home to more number one hits than anywhere else, it’s safe to say that Liverpool wouldn’t be Liverpool without music – and music wouldn’t be music without Liverpool.

While few places can claim to have made such an impact on world music as we have, I think the real reason we came out top in the race to host Eurovision was because, quite simply, nowhere else can throw a party quite like us.

More than 500,000 visitors visited Liverpool during the first two weeks of May, thus strongly boosting the city’s economy. Many people traveled to Liverpool for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest both from Britain and overseas.

The Eurovision 2023 Grand Final was the most watched ever Grand Final in the United Kingdom.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC