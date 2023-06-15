Iceland: RUV opens submission window Söngvakeppnin 2024

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Söngvakeppnin 2024.

Iceland has kicked off preparations for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. The Söngvakeppnin 2024 is open as of today. Singers, composers and musicians are invited to submit their songs for the competition with the deadline set on 10 Septemeber 2023.

The Icelandic national broadcaster will be also inviting established singers and composers to partake in the competition.

The Icelandic national selection will be held next February and March. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in January.

RUV has published the rules and regulations for Songvakeppnin 2024.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 35 times.

In 2023 Dilja represented Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Power‘

Source: RUV

Photo credit: RUV