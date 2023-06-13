Greece: Victor Vernicos releases new single ‘The 968 Paradox’

The young and dynamic Greek Eurovision 2023 representative, Victor Vernicos, has released a new single ‘The 968 Paradox’.

Victor Vernicos is back in action after his Eurovision participation in Liverpool with a brand new single ‘The 968 Paradox’. The song has been penned, produced and composed by Victor himself and has been released in Greece by Panik Records. Yianni Anastos-Prastacos has been behind the song’s mastering.

Victor has released the official lyric video of his latest single:

Victor at Eurovision

Victor Vernicos represented Greece at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘What they say’.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 43 times in our favorite televisision show.

Source: ESCToday/Victor Vernicos

Photo credit: ERT