Spain: Blanca Paloma seals a record deal with Universal Music

The multi talented Spanish Eurovision 2023 representative, Blanca Paloma, has sealed a record deal with Universal Music Spain and is all set to release her debut album in due course.

Blanca Paloma is flying high ever since her Eurovision participation in Liverpool. Today Blanca Paloma and her management signed a record deal with Universal Music Spain. She is currently working on her debut album which will be released by Universal Music Spain.

YA ES OFICIAL!

Estoy trabajando en mi primer disco con mi nueva familia discográfica. @UniversalSpain IT’S OFFICIAL!

I’m working in my first album with

UNIVERSAL my new record family pic.twitter.com/f763YxbrnV — Blanca Paloma (@BlancaPaloma_rb) June 5, 2023

Blanca Paloma won the second edition of Benidorm Fest last February and represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Ea Ea‘.

Source: Blanca Paloma

Photo credit: Blanca Paloma