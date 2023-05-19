Sweden: Loreen interviewed on ITV’s Lorraine show in the UK

The Swedish Eurovision reigning Queen aka Loreen was interviewed on ITV’s Lorraine morning show after her Eurovision victory and prior to her departure to Stockholm.

Loreen, the 2023 Swedish Eurovision winner, appeared on Lorraine earlier this week where she spoke all things Eurovision. She was interviewed by the highly acclaimed Lorraine Kelly during the show just as she was about to depart to Stockholm.

Loreen travelled to London after her Eurovision victory in Liverpool last week. The Lorraine morning show is broadcast daily from Monday- Friday on ITV 1.

Loreen spoke to Lorraine about her nails, her Eurovision victory and the homecoming awaiting her at home in Sweden.

Loreen won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest last week with her entry Tattoo, thus giving Sweden its 7th Eurovision victory and becoming the. first female artist to win the competition twice and equaling Johnny Logan’s double triumph.

Source: ITV

Photo credit: ITV/Lorraine