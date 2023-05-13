The day we’ve all been waiting for has arrived! It’s time for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, and ESCToday.com is thrilled to present the culmination of our exhilarating LIVE POLL. Join us today as we celebrate the magic of Eurovision and make your voice heard!
It’s time to cast your votes and be part of the grandeur and excitement of the Grand Final in ESCToday’s LIVE POLL. As the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 reaches its pinnacle, tonight’s Grand Final promises to be a night of spectacular performances, emotional connections, and unforgettable moments.
The LIVE POLL opens at 17:00 CET
VOTE HERE ESCT.CO/VOTE
Like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter, and subscribe to our YouTube channel. By staying connected, you’ll receive updates, exclusive content, and be part of the vibrant conversations surrounding the LIVE POLL and the Eurovision Song Contest.
The power of the LIVE POLL lies in your hands.
Share the news, invite your friends, and encourage everyone to vote for their favorites. Let’s make this Eurovision season one to remember!
Here’s how the live screen will look like
Don’t miss the opportunity to cast your votes in ESCToday’s LIVE POLL for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Join us today at 17:00 CET, support your favorite acts, and become a part of the Eurovision excitement. Remember, every vote matters, so let your voice be heard and celebrate the magic of Eurovision. Stay connected with ESCToday.com for updates and be a part of the Eurovision community. Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Eurovision and enjoy the show!