The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final in Liverpool, UK is set to be a remarkable celebration of music and diversity. Hosted by the BBC on behalf of Ukraine, the event takes place tonight at the Liverpool Arena. With 26 countries participating, the competition has showcased incredible talent and captivating performances.

The Grand Final will feature iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants, including GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serduchka. Their unique performances will infuse a British twist into their unforgettable Eurovision entries, reminding us why they became icons of the contest.

The participants

Last year’s winners, Kalush Orchestra, will kick off the event with their captivating act titled ‘Voices of a New Generation’. The evening will also include interval performances by the UK’s Sam Ryder and a special tribute to Liverpool’s contribution to pop music, featuring past Eurovision acts Mahmood, Netta, Daði Freyr, Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence, and Sonia.

To be part of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final, tune in to your favorite broadcaster or visit the official Eurovision website. You can cast up to 20 votes to support your favorite act, contributing to the final outcome. Voting instructions will be provided by your local broadcaster or on the official Eurovision website.

Your participation not only shapes the competition’s result but also supports the organization and production of the Eurovision Song Contest. Join millions of viewers worldwide as we come together to celebrate the power of music, creativity, and unity at this exceptional event.

Get ready to experience the pinnacle of musical excitement on May 13th. The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final promises an unforgettable night of music, joy, and international camaraderie. Let’s make it a resounding success together!