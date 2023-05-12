Liverpool Calling: Grand Final running order unveiled

Liverpool Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 12, 2023 2:15 am 28 views

The EBU and the BBC have unveiled the running order fort the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final. 

Austria will open the show, whilst the UK will close the competition. A total of 26 countries will compete at Eurovision 2023 Grand Final.

GRAND FINAL RUNNING ORDER

  1. Austria
  2. Portugal
  3. Switzerland
  4. Poland
  5. Serbia
  6. France
  7. Cyprus
  8. Spain
  9. Sweden
  10. Albania
  11. Italy
  12. Estonia
  13. Finland
  14. Czechia
  15. Australia
  16. Belgium
  17. Armenia
  18. Moldova
  19. Ukraine
  20. Norway
  21. Germany
  22. Lithuania
  23. Israel
  24. Slovenia
  25. Croatia
  26. United Kingdom

Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/BBC

 

Related posts