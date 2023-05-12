Liverpool Calling: Grand Final running order unveiled

The EBU and the BBC have unveiled the running order fort the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final.

Austria will open the show, whilst the UK will close the competition. A total of 26 countries will compete at Eurovision 2023 Grand Final.

GRAND FINAL RUNNING ORDER

Austria Portugal Switzerland Poland Serbia France Cyprus Spain Sweden Albania Italy Estonia Finland Czechia Australia Belgium Armenia Moldova Ukraine Norway Germany Lithuania Israel Slovenia Croatia United Kingdom

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/BBC