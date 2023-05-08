EBU’s statement on Semifinal Qualifiers reveal

The EBU has released a statement regarding the Seminal Qualifier reveal after its intention to unveil the finalists in X Factor style, thus assembling all competing acts on stage and unveiling the first five qualifiers, then four qualifiers and finally the last qualifier.

After testing this new format during the 1st dress rehearsal of the First Semi-final the production team has decided to revert back to the format which has been used in the past.

The EBU has made the following statement regarding the qualifiers reveal in the semi-finals:

After trying a new system of presenting the qualifying countries in Dress Rehearsal 1 of the First Semi-Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 it was decided by the production team to revert back to the previous reveal sequence used in recent years with artists learning whether they will progress to the Grand Final together with their delegations in the Green Room. Whilst this change will not now be implemented this year there are other innovations in the show for viewers to look forward to.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU