Calling all Eurovision enthusiasts! Get ready to be part of the thrilling fan experience as ESCToday.com proudly presents the return of the exciting LIVE POLL! This is your chance to show your support for your favorite Eurovision acts and make your voice heard. With the poll running in three phases, coinciding with the Semi-Finals and Grand Final, it’s time to rally your friends, share the news, and take to your social media accounts to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote for their favorites. Let’s spread the word and make this Eurovision season unforgettable!

ESCToday.com is thrilled to bring back the highly anticipated LIVE POLL for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The poll will run in three exciting phases, each coinciding with a significant event in the contest. Today, as the first Semi-Final takes place, it’s time to cast your vote and support your favorite acts. The next phase will be on Thursday, during the second Semi-Final, and the grand finale will be on Saturday. Mark your calendars and get ready to participate in this fan-driven celebration of music and unity.

We want to emphasize that every user has the opportunity to vote once in the LIVE POLL. So, we encourage you to spread the news far and wide! Share the excitement with your friends, family, and fellow Eurovision fans. Let them know about the LIVE POLL and the chance to vote for their beloved countries and artists. Take to your social media accounts and make posts, stories, and tweets to gather as many votes as possible. This is a collective effort, and together, we can create a buzz that will make the Eurovision world shake!

VOTE AT esct.co/vote

As you embark on your mission to spread the news, we invite you to follow and engage with ESCToday.com on our social media channels. Like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter, and subscribe to our YouTube channel. By staying connected, you’ll receive updates, exclusive content, and be part of the vibrant conversations surrounding the LIVE POLL and the Eurovision Song Contest.

The power of the LIVE POLL lies in your hands.

Share the news, invite your friends, and encourage everyone to vote for their favorites. Let’s make this Eurovision season one to remember!

Here’s how the live screen will look like

It’s time to make your mark on the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with ESCToday’s LIVE POLL. With the poll running in three phases, coinciding with the Semi-Finals and Grand Final, you have the chance to support your favorite acts and contribute to the electrifying atmosphere. Remember, each user can vote once, so spread the news far and wide. Share the excitement on your social media accounts, invite your friends, and let’s create a Eurovision frenzy like never before. Together, we can make a difference and celebrate the power of music and unity. Get ready to cast your vote and be part of the Eurovision magic!