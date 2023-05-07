INFE Poll 2023 has officially come to a close, and the last club to cast their votes was INFE Rest of the World, consisting of fans from Costa Rica, Canada, Venezuela, and the USA.

Here are the 10 countries INFE Rest of the World voted for, along with the points they received:

Switzerland – 1 point

Georgia – 2 points

Italy – 3 points

Austria – 4 points

Finland – 5 points

Spain – 6 points

Norway – 7 points

United Kingdom – 8 points

Sweden – 10 points

France – 12 points

Congratulations to France and La Zarra for receiving the 12 points from INFE Rest of the World!

We have a winner!

Congratulations to Sweden for winner the INFE Poll 2023!

The INFE Poll 2023 has finally come to an end, and the final scoreboard is in. It has been a thrilling ride with various clubs from different parts of Europe and the world participating in this year’s poll. With each club bringing in their unique perspective and taste, the poll has been a reflection of the diverse opinions and preferences of Eurovision fans worldwide.

Sweden takes the first place in this year’s INFE Poll, receiving a total of 212 points. This year’s winner was consistently at the top of the scoreboard, receiving high scores from various clubs across Europe. Finland secured the second position with 164 points, closely followed by Norway with 156 points. The rest of the scoreboard saw some changes in position, with some countries moving up while others dropping down. It was an exciting and competitive poll, and we congratulate all the countries that made it to the scoreboard.

With the INFE Poll 2023 now concluded, we can’t wait to see how these scores will compare to the actual results of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The INFE Poll has often been an excellent indicator of how the public will vote at the Eurovision, with the poll correctly predicting the winner in previous years. However, the actual results of the contest can be unpredictable, and anything can happen. We are excited to witness the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and see which country will take the crown.

With the addition of INFE Rest of the World’s votes, the final scoreboard for INFE Poll 2023 is as follows: