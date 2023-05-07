Eurovision fever is reaching new heights as we draw closer to the grand finale, with each INFE club unveiling its top picks for this year’s contest. Today, the Eurovision fan community in Ukraine shares their favorites and how they’ve distributed their points among the participating countries.

As the anticipation builds, we’re excited to see the scoreboard changing with each club’s votes and how the fan favorites are shifting. Will the Ukrainian fan club’s vote impact the overall rankings? Let’s find out!

The INFE Ukraine club has voted and assigned points as follows:

Ireland – 1 point

Italy – 2 points

Spain – 3 points

France – 4 points

Czechia – 5 points

Austria – 6 points

United Kingdom – 7 points

Finland – 8 points

Norway – 10 points

Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for securing the top spot in the INFE Ukraine club’s vote!

Here’s the updated scoreboard after INFE Ukraines’s votes:

Sweden – 202 points Finland – 159 points Norway – 149 points Austria – 94 points France – 87 points Italy – 86 points Spain – 76 points Czechia – 66 points Israel – 64 points Moldova – 41 points United Kingdom – 35 points Armenia – 25 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Georgia – 12 points Cyprus – 10 points Germany – 10 points Switzerland – 10 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Ireland – 7 points Albania – 7 points Ukraine – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Denmark – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Malta – 1 points Poland – 1 points San Marino – 1 points Azerbaijan – 0 points Lithuania – 0 points

Stay tuned for more updates as the INFE poll continues!