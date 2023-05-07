INFE Poll 2023: Ukraine’s INFE Club Weighs In!

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis May 7, 2023 3:33 pm 9,851 views

Eurovision fever is reaching new heights as we draw closer to the grand finale, with each INFE club unveiling its top picks for this year’s contest. Today, the Eurovision fan community in Ukraine shares their favorites and how they’ve distributed their points among the participating countries.

As the anticipation builds, we’re excited to see the scoreboard changing with each club’s votes and how the fan favorites are shifting. Will the Ukrainian fan club’s vote impact the overall rankings? Let’s find out!

The INFE Ukraine club has voted and assigned points as follows:

  • Ireland – 1 point
  • Italy – 2 points
  • Spain – 3 points
  • France – 4 points
  • Czechia – 5 points
  • Austria – 6 points
  • United Kingdom – 7 points
  • Finland – 8 points
  • Norway – 10 points
  • Sweden – 12 points

 

Congratulations to Sweden for securing the top spot in the INFE Ukraine club’s vote!

 

Here’s the updated scoreboard after INFE Ukraines’s votes:

  1. Sweden – 202 points
  2. Finland – 159 points
  3. Norway – 149 points
  4. Austria – 94 points
  5. France – 87 points
  6. Italy – 86 points
  7. Spain – 76 points
  8. Czechia – 66 points
  9. Israel – 64 points
  10. Moldova – 41 points
  11. United Kingdom – 35 points
  12. Armenia – 25 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Georgia – 12 points
  16. Cyprus – 10 points
  17. Germany – 10 points
  18. Switzerland – 10 points
  19. Greece – 8 points
  20. Serbia – 8 points
  21. Ireland – 7 points
  22. Albania – 7 points
  23. Ukraine – 6 points
  24. Iceland – 5 points
  25. Denmark – 4 points
  26. Romania – 4 points
  27. Latvia – 3 points
  28. Australia – 2 points
  29. Estonia – 2 points
  30. Netherlands – 2 points
  31. Portugal – 2 points
  32. Belgium – 1 points
  33. Malta – 1 points
  34. Poland – 1 points
  35. San Marino – 1 points
  36. Azerbaijan – 0 points
  37. Lithuania – 0 points

Stay tuned for more updates as the INFE poll continues!

