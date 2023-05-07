Eurovision fever is reaching new heights as we draw closer to the grand finale, with each INFE club unveiling its top picks for this year’s contest. Today, the Eurovision fan community in Ukraine shares their favorites and how they’ve distributed their points among the participating countries.
As the anticipation builds, we’re excited to see the scoreboard changing with each club’s votes and how the fan favorites are shifting. Will the Ukrainian fan club’s vote impact the overall rankings? Let’s find out!
The INFE Ukraine club has voted and assigned points as follows:
- Ireland – 1 point
- Italy – 2 points
- Spain – 3 points
- France – 4 points
- Czechia – 5 points
- Austria – 6 points
- United Kingdom – 7 points
- Finland – 8 points
- Norway – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
Congratulations to Sweden for securing the top spot in the INFE Ukraine club’s vote!
Here’s the updated scoreboard after INFE Ukraines’s votes:
- Sweden – 202 points
- Finland – 159 points
- Norway – 149 points
- Austria – 94 points
- France – 87 points
- Italy – 86 points
- Spain – 76 points
- Czechia – 66 points
- Israel – 64 points
- Moldova – 41 points
- United Kingdom – 35 points
- Armenia – 25 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Georgia – 12 points
- Cyprus – 10 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Switzerland – 10 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Ireland – 7 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Denmark – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Portugal – 2 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Malta – 1 points
- Poland – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Azerbaijan – 0 points
- Lithuania – 0 points
Stay tuned for more updates as the INFE poll continues!