Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #7 of rehearsals (BIG 5+ Ukraine)

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the BIG 5 + Ukraine’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.
Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Grand Final):
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Ukraine
The first and second rehearsals were held behind closed doors and were not be open to the press. These rehearsals ran from 30 April- 6 May.
Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:
A draw was also held to determine which half of the Grand Final Spain, Italy, France and Germany to perform. The United Kingdom will perform at #26 whilst Ukraine will perform at #19 in the Grand Final.
- Spain- First Half
- France– First Half
- Italy– First Half
- Germany– Second Half
Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/