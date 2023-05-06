Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #7 of rehearsals (BIG 5+ Ukraine)

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 7, 2023

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the BIG 5 + Ukraine’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.

Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Grand Final):

  • Spain
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Ukraine

The first and second rehearsals were held behind closed doors and were not be open to the press. These rehearsals ran from 30 April- 6 May.

Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

A draw was also held to determine which half of the Grand Final Spain, Italy, France and Germany to perform. The United Kingdom will perform at #26 whilst Ukraine will perform at #19 in the Grand Final.

  • Spain- First Half
  • FranceFirst Half
  • ItalyFirst Half
  • GermanySecond Half

Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/

