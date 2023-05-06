Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #7 of rehearsals (BIG 5+ Ukraine)

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the BIG 5 + Ukraine’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.



Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Grand Final):

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Ukraine

The first and second rehearsals were held behind closed doors and were not be open to the press. These rehearsals ran from 30 April- 6 May.



Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

A draw was also held to determine which half of the Grand Final Spain, Italy, France and Germany to perform. The United Kingdom will perform at #26 whilst Ukraine will perform at #19 in the Grand Final.

Spain- First Half

First Half France – First Half

– First Half Italy – First Half

– First Half Germany– Second Half

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/