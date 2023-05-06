Liverpool Calling: Day #7 of rehearsals ( BIG 5 and Ukraine 2nd rehearsals)

Good morning Europe, this is Liverpool calling! The Eurovision 2023 rehearsals enter into Day #7 where we will see the BIG 5 countries (Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France and Germany) and the current reigning champs Ukraine taking the Eurovision stage for the second time.

The first and second rehearsals have been held behind closed doors and have not been open to the press. These rehearsals will have been running from 30 April- 6 May.

The following countries from the Grand Final ( BIG 5 + Ukraine) will be having their second artist rehearsal today:

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming