Liverpool Calling: Turquoise Carpet live from Liverpool today

Hello Europe, this is Liverpool calling! It’s an exciting day in the Eurovision world today, the 2023 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet is scheduled to be held at the Walker Art Gallery just next to the iconic St. George’s Hall in Liverpool.



Liverpool is all set to go Turquoise specially for Eurovision, as the Red Carpet will be transformed into the Turquoise Carpet thanks to Morrocanoil, the official presenting partner for Eurovision 2023.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2023 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet live today at 16: 00 CET via the following channels:

Turquoise Carpet

Instead of a traditional Red Carpet, the organization has opted for a refreshingly different approach that fits the City of Liverpool and the Eurovision Song Contest. The 37 competing acts and their delegations, EBU, BBC and UA:PBC officials will be welcomed on the Turquoise Carpet.

The artists will be seen walking on the Turquoise Carpet with the backdrop St. George’s Hall and Walker’s Art Gallery.



What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony?

The 37 competing acts from the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be arriving at the Turquoise Carpet all dressed up for the special occasion.

During the Turquoise event, competing acts at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet the assembled press. The 2023 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

The 37 artists will be interviewed live by Timur Miroshnychenko (Ukrainian Eurovision commentator/ Eurovision 2017 host) and Sam Quek .

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson and officials from BBC, UA:PBC and the City of Liverpool will officially welcome the 2023 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Turin.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: BBC/ESCToday/EBU

Photo credit: