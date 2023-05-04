Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #5 (2nd Semi-final)

Liverpool Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 4, 2023 9:30 pm 134 views

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the Second Semi-final’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool (first five countries).

Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Semi-final #2):

  • Denmark
  • Armenia
  • Romania
  • Estonia
  • Belgium

The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/ Chloe Hashemi

