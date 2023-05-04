Austria: Teya and Salena go on a ‘Beatles’ tour in Liverpool

Teya & Salena, the 2023 Austrian Eurovision hopefuls went on a sightseeing tour in Liverpool following the ‘Beatles’ trail.



The 2023 Austrian Eurovision representatives have had a chance to discover the sights and sounds of Liverpool.

With their first day of rehearsals behind them, Teya & Salena went on a tour of the 2023 Eurovision host city, Liverpool. They toured the home city of the Beatles, making their first stop directly at the Cavern Club in Matthew Street, the legendary club where the Beatles performed for the very first time.

Their next stop was Bluecoat Building, Liverpool’s centre for contemporary art, followed by Bold Street, one of the city’s most vibrant areas, famous for its numerous cafés and St. Luke’s Church at the upper end.

Teya & Salena’s tour also included stops at the Liverpool Cathedral, Rodney Street, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and the Chinese Arch in Chinatown.

Teya was thrilled to on the tour:

Liverpool is mega cool. We explored a few beautiful corners, tasted some great food, met some wonderful people, and we are having a blast here.

Salena feels her real connection to the city is music:

In Liverpool, music is at the centre of everything. You can hear live music on every corner, and people in the street will suddenly start singing together, playing piano, and dancing. It’s the reason why it feels so nice and homely for me here.

For the Austrian duo, are currently taking a deep breath and recharging their energies before hitting the Eurovision stage for the second time tomorrow when they will be their second artist rehearsal.

Teya and Salena will represent Austria at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ Who the hell is Edgar Poe?’

Source: ORF

Photo credit: ORF