Liverpool Calling: Day #5 of rehearsals ( BIG 5+Ukraine first rehearsals)

The Eurovision 2023 rehearsals enter into Day #5, we will see the BIG 5 countries (Spain, UK, France, Germany and Italy) and the current reigning champs Ukraine having their first artist rehearsals today. Plus we will see the first five countries from the Second Semi-final gracing the Eurovision stage for the second time.
The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.
The following countries from the Second Semi-final will be having their second artist rehearsal today:
- Denmark
- Armenia
- Romania
- Estonia
- Belgium
The BIG 5 and Ukraine will also have their first artist rehearsals today:
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s BIG 5 + Ukraine’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.
Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming/Sarah Louise Bennet