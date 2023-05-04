Liverpool Calling: Day #5 of rehearsals ( BIG 5+Ukraine first rehearsals)

The Eurovision 2023 rehearsals enter into Day #5, we will see the BIG 5 countries (Spain, UK, France, Germany and Italy) and the current reigning champs Ukraine having their first artist rehearsals today. Plus we will see the first five countries from the Second Semi-final gracing the Eurovision stage for the second time.



The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

The following countries from the Second Semi-final will be having their second artist rehearsal today:

Denmark

Armenia

Romania

Estonia

Belgium

The BIG 5 and Ukraine will also have their first artist rehearsals today:

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Ukraine

United Kingdom

The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s BIG 5 + Ukraine’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming/Sarah Louise Bennet