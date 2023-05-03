Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #4 of rehearsals

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 3, 2023 11:11 pm 0 views

The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the First Semi-final’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.

Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Semi-final #1):

  • Norway
  • Malta
  • Serbia
  • Latvia
  • Portugal
  • Ireland
  • Croatia
  • Switzerland
  • Israel
  • Moldova
  • Sweden
  • Azerbaijan
  • Czechia
  • Netherlands
  • Finland

The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/ Chloe Hashemi

