The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the First Semi-final’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.
Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Semi-final #1):
- Norway
- Malta
- Serbia
- Latvia
- Portugal
- Ireland
- Croatia
- Switzerland
- Israel
- Moldova
- Sweden
- Azerbaijan
- Czechia
- Netherlands
- Finland
The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.
Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:
The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.
Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU/ Chloe Hashemi