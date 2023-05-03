The EBU has released 30 second snippets from the First Semi-final’s second artist rehearsals which were held today in Liverpool.

Today the following countries had their second artist rehearsal in Liverpool (Semi-final #1):

Norway

Malta

Serbia

Latvia

Portugal

Ireland

Croatia

Switzerland

Israel

Moldova

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Czechia

Netherlands

Finland

The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.



Check out the snippets from the second rehearsals today courtesy of the EBU:

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Chloe Hashemi