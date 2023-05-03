This time around, we hear from the Eurovision fans of INFE Armenia. Avid watchers and passionate supporters of the Eurovision Song Contest, their votes are eagerly awaited. Let’s delve into how the Armenian Eurovision community has cast their votes.
Here are the results from INFE Armenia:
- Portugal – 1 point
- Georgia – 2 points
- Norway – 3 points
- United Kingdom – 4 points
- Sweden – 5 points
- Israel – 6 points
- France – 7 points
- Finland – 8 points
- Spain – 10 points
- Austria – 12 points
With the Armenian votes in, Austria takes the lead, earning the maximum 12 points. Spain also gained significant points, coming in second with 10 points.
Here’s the updated overall scoreboard:
- Sweden – 190 points
- Finland – 151 points
- Norway – 139 points
- Italy – 84 points
- Austria – 88 points
- France – 83 points
- Spain – 73 points
- Czechia – 61 points
- Israel – 64 points
- Moldova – 41 points
- United Kingdom – 28 points
- Armenia – 25 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Georgia – 12 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Cyprus – 10 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Switzerland – 10 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Ireland – 6 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Denmark – 4 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Portugal – 2 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Malta – 1 points
- Poland – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Azerbaijan – 0 points
- Lithuania – 0 points
Portugal makes a new entry into the scoreboard with 1 point from INFE Armenia. Additionally, Austria is steadily climbing the ranks, now in the fifth place. As the competition continues, the excitement builds. Stay tuned for more updates as we proceed with the next INFE club votes!