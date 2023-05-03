This time around, we hear from the Eurovision fans of INFE Armenia. Avid watchers and passionate supporters of the Eurovision Song Contest, their votes are eagerly awaited. Let’s delve into how the Armenian Eurovision community has cast their votes.

Here are the results from INFE Armenia:

Portugal – 1 point Georgia – 2 points Norway – 3 points United Kingdom – 4 points Sweden – 5 points Israel – 6 points France – 7 points Finland – 8 points Spain – 10 points Austria – 12 points



With the Armenian votes in, Austria takes the lead, earning the maximum 12 points. Spain also gained significant points, coming in second with 10 points.

Here’s the updated overall scoreboard:

Sweden – 190 points Finland – 151 points Norway – 139 points Italy – 84 points Austria – 88 points France – 83 points Spain – 73 points Czechia – 61 points Israel – 64 points Moldova – 41 points United Kingdom – 28 points Armenia – 25 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Georgia – 12 points Germany – 10 points Cyprus – 10 points Greece – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Switzerland – 10 points Albania – 7 points Ireland – 6 points Ukraine – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Denmark – 4 points Romania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Netherlands – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Belgium – 1 points Malta – 1 points Poland – 1 points San Marino – 1 points Azerbaijan – 0 points Lithuania – 0 points

Portugal makes a new entry into the scoreboard with 1 point from INFE Armenia. Additionally, Austria is steadily climbing the ranks, now in the fifth place. As the competition continues, the excitement builds. Stay tuned for more updates as we proceed with the next INFE club votes!