INFE Poll 2023: Armenia Weighs In, Austria Surges Ahead

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis May 3, 2023 10:09 pm 6,615 views

This time around, we hear from the Eurovision fans of INFE Armenia. Avid watchers and passionate supporters of the Eurovision Song Contest, their votes are eagerly awaited. Let’s delve into how the Armenian Eurovision community has cast their votes.

Here are the results from INFE Armenia:

  1. Portugal – 1 point
  2. Georgia – 2 points
  3. Norway – 3 points
  4. United Kingdom – 4 points
  5. Sweden – 5 points
  6. Israel – 6 points
  7. France – 7 points
  8. Finland – 8 points
  9. Spain – 10 points
  10. Austria – 12 points


With the Armenian votes in, Austria takes the lead, earning the maximum 12 points. Spain also gained significant points, coming in second with 10 points.

Here’s the updated overall scoreboard:

  1. Sweden – 190 points
  2. Finland – 151 points
  3. Norway – 139 points
  4. Italy – 84 points
  5. Austria – 88 points
  6. France – 83 points
  7. Spain – 73 points
  8. Czechia – 61 points
  9. Israel – 64 points
  10. Moldova – 41 points
  11. United Kingdom – 28 points
  12. Armenia – 25 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Georgia – 12 points
  16. Germany – 10 points
  17. Cyprus – 10 points
  18. Greece – 8 points
  19. Serbia – 8 points
  20. Switzerland – 10 points
  21. Albania – 7 points
  22. Ireland – 6 points
  23. Ukraine – 6 points
  24. Iceland – 5 points
  25. Denmark – 4 points
  26. Romania – 4 points
  27. Latvia – 3 points
  28. Australia – 2 points
  29. Estonia – 2 points
  30. Netherlands – 2 points
  31. Portugal – 2 points
  32. Belgium – 1 points
  33. Malta – 1 points
  34. Poland – 1 points
  35. San Marino – 1 points
  36. Azerbaijan – 0 points
  37. Lithuania – 0 points

Portugal makes a new entry into the scoreboard with 1 point from INFE Armenia. Additionally, Austria is steadily climbing the ranks, now in the fifth place. As the competition continues, the excitement builds. Stay tuned for more updates as we proceed with the next INFE club votes!

Related posts