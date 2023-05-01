Liverpool Calling: Snippets from Day #2 of rehearsals

Liverpool Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 1, 2023 1:55 pm 292 views

The 2023 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Liverpool today, the second set of acts from the First Semifinal and some acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the M&S Arena.

Noa Kirel kicked off the rehearsals on Day #2 of the Eurovision 2023 rehearsals (Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU)

The first  and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Israel

@eurovision

We DEFINITELY saw her dance 🦄 🇮🇱 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Noa Kirel

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Azerbaijan

@eurovision

All you need is love 💚🇦🇿 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision @Tural Turan

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Czechia

Netherlands

Finland

Denmark

Armenia

Romania

Belgium

Cyprus

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU

