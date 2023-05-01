As the Eurovision Song Contest season proceeds in full swing, we continue to gather the opinions of Eurovision fans across Europe. It’s another exhilarating day, filled with anticipation, as INFE Belarus reveals its vote.
Situated in Eastern Europe, Belarus has a vibrant Eurovision fan base, who have now voiced their preferences, contributing to the overall tally.
Here are the results from INFE Belarus:
- Poland – 1 point
- Denmark – 2 points
- Armenia – 3 points
- Israel – 4 points
- Austria – 5 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Italy – 7 points
- Czechia – 8 points
- Sweden – 10 points
- Norway – 12 points
A change in the air as Norway clinches the top spot from Belarus, securing the coveted 12 points! The Nordic country’s entry is clearly resonating with the fans.
After adding the votes from Belarus, our updated scoreboard reads as follows:
- Sweden – 153 points
- Norway – 115 points
- Finland – 113 points
- Italy – 76 points
- France – 68 points
- Austria – 61 points
- Czechia – 50 points
- Israel – 49 points
- Spain – 48 points
- Moldova – 32 points
- Armenia – 22 points
- United Kingdom – 20 points
- Slovenia – 17 points
- Croatia – 12 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Georgia – 10 points
- Cyprus – 9 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Switzerland – 7 points
- Albania – 7 points
- Ukraine – 6 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Denmark – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Malta – 1 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Portugal – 1 points
- Belgium – 1 points
- Poland – 1 points
The suspense builds as Poland and Ukraine make their first appearance on the scoreboard. Denmark also gained some ground. The INFE Poll 2023 continues to keep us on our toes, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the Eurovision Song Contest. Stay tuned as we await tomorrow’s reveal!