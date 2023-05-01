As the Eurovision Song Contest season proceeds in full swing, we continue to gather the opinions of Eurovision fans across Europe. It’s another exhilarating day, filled with anticipation, as INFE Belarus reveals its vote.

Situated in Eastern Europe, Belarus has a vibrant Eurovision fan base, who have now voiced their preferences, contributing to the overall tally.

Here are the results from INFE Belarus:

Poland – 1 point Denmark – 2 points Armenia – 3 points Israel – 4 points Austria – 5 points Ukraine – 6 points Italy – 7 points Czechia – 8 points Sweden – 10 points Norway – 12 points

A change in the air as Norway clinches the top spot from Belarus, securing the coveted 12 points! The Nordic country’s entry is clearly resonating with the fans.

After adding the votes from Belarus, our updated scoreboard reads as follows:

Sweden – 153 points Norway – 115 points Finland – 113 points Italy – 76 points France – 68 points Austria – 61 points Czechia – 50 points Israel – 49 points Spain – 48 points Moldova – 32 points Armenia – 22 points United Kingdom – 20 points Slovenia – 17 points Croatia – 12 points Germany – 10 points Georgia – 10 points Cyprus – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Albania – 7 points Ukraine – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Romania – 4 points Denmark – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Estonia – 2 points Australia – 2 points Malta – 1 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points Belgium – 1 points Poland – 1 points

The suspense builds as Poland and Ukraine make their first appearance on the scoreboard. Denmark also gained some ground. The INFE Poll 2023 continues to keep us on our toes, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the Eurovision Song Contest. Stay tuned as we await tomorrow’s reveal!