by Michalis Vranis May 1, 2023 10:40 am 5,028 views

As the Eurovision Song Contest season proceeds in full swing, we continue to gather the opinions of Eurovision fans across Europe. It’s another exhilarating day, filled with anticipation, as INFE Belarus reveals its vote.

Situated in Eastern Europe, Belarus has a vibrant Eurovision fan base, who have now voiced their preferences, contributing to the overall tally.

Here are the results from INFE Belarus:

  1. Poland – 1 point
  2. Denmark – 2 points
  3. Armenia – 3 points
  4. Israel – 4 points
  5. Austria – 5 points
  6. Ukraine – 6 points
  7. Italy – 7 points
  8. Czechia – 8 points
  9. Sweden – 10 points
  10. Norway – 12 points

A change in the air as Norway clinches the top spot from Belarus, securing the coveted 12 points! The Nordic country’s entry is clearly resonating with the fans.

After adding the votes from Belarus, our updated scoreboard reads as follows:

  1. Sweden – 153 points
  2. Norway – 115 points
  3. Finland – 113 points
  4. Italy – 76 points
  5. France – 68 points
  6. Austria – 61 points
  7. Czechia – 50 points
  8. Israel – 49 points
  9. Spain – 48 points
  10. Moldova – 32 points
  11. Armenia – 22 points
  12. United Kingdom – 20 points
  13. Slovenia – 17 points
  14. Croatia – 12 points
  15. Germany – 10 points
  16. Georgia – 10 points
  17. Cyprus – 9 points
  18. Serbia – 8 points
  19. Greece – 8 points
  20. Switzerland – 7 points
  21. Albania – 7 points
  22. Ukraine – 6 points
  23. Iceland – 5 points
  24. Romania – 4 points
  25. Denmark – 4 points
  26. Latvia – 3 points
  27. Netherlands – 2 points
  28. Estonia – 2 points
  29. Australia – 2 points
  30. Malta – 1 points
  31. San Marino – 1 points
  32. Portugal – 1 points
  33. Belgium – 1 points
  34. Poland – 1 points

The suspense builds as Poland and Ukraine make their first appearance on the scoreboard. Denmark also gained some ground. The INFE Poll 2023 continues to keep us on our toes, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the Eurovision Song Contest. Stay tuned as we await tomorrow’s reveal!

