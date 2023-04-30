Liverpool Calling: Rehearsals kick off today!

The rehearsals for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest kick off today in Liverpool with the first set of countries from the First Semifinal gracing the stage for the first time.

The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

Today the following countries will have their first rehearsal in Liverpool:

Norway

Malta

Serbia

Latvia

Portugal

Ireland

Croatia

Switzerland

Israel

Moldova

Sweden

The EBU will be relasing a short clip from today’s rehearsals on the Offcial Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Photo credit: BBC/ EBU