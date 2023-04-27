Eurovision 2023: ‘idealista’ confirmed as Official ESC Partner

The EBU has announced that the property app ‘idealista’ has been confirmed as an Official Partner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

idealista has will be an official Eurovision partner for the second consecutive year.

‘idealista‘ is a well known property app based in Portugal, Spain and Italy which deals in renting and selling properties in these countries.

idealista says:

We found in Eurovision a consonance of values, of openness to the world, of freshness, of cheerfulness, of connection with an audience young and old. We therefore decided to continue the journey together to land in the city that was the birthplace of the Beatles. This agreement plays a strategic role in our growth in Italy, Spain and Portugal, aimed at increasing the international appeal of the brand through a unique market experience like Eurovision.

Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

We’re excited to welcome back idealista as an Official Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May. We’re proud to partner with the largest real estate app in Southern Europe. With their commitment to innovation, creativity, and sustainability, idealista is the perfect partner for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv