The INFE Poll 2023 keeps the excitement alive as Eurovision Song Contest fans from different clubs across Europe share their preferences. As we receive the votes from each club, the anticipation grows, and the scoreboard continues to change.
Now, it’s time for INFE Australia to have their say. This club, based far from Europe but with a strong passion for Eurovision, has cast their votes and could potentially shake up the rankings. Let’s see how INFE Australia’s choices impact the scoreboard.
Here are the votes from INFE Australia:
- Belgium – 1 point
- France – 2 points
- Slovenia – 3 points
- Switzerland – 4 points
- Spain – 5 points
- Norway – 6 points
- Austria – 7 points
- Sweden – 8 points
- Italy – 10 points
- Finland – 12 points
A big congratulations to Finland for securing 12 points from INFE Australia!
With these new votes, the updated scoreboard stands as follows (in descending order of total points):
- Sweden – 99 points
- Norway – 75 points
- Finland – 75 points
- Italy – 57 points
- France – 47 points
- Austria – 43 points
- Israel – 37 points
- Spain – 36 points
- Czechia – 31 points
- Moldova – 22 points
- United Kingdom – 18 points
- Armenia – 14 points
- Germany – 10 points
- Slovenia – 10 points
- Georgia – 9 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Croatia – 7 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Albania – 4 points
- Switzerland – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Cyprus – 3 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Australia – 2 points
- Estonia – 2 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Portugal – 1 points
- Belgium – 1 points
Following INFE Australia’s votes, Belgium and Switzerland make their debut on the scoreboard, and Finland jumps to the third position along with Norway. The race is still wide open as we look forward to more results from the INFE Poll 2023!