The INFE Poll 2023 keeps the excitement alive as Eurovision Song Contest fans from different clubs across Europe share their preferences. As we receive the votes from each club, the anticipation grows, and the scoreboard continues to change.

Now, it’s time for INFE Australia to have their say. This club, based far from Europe but with a strong passion for Eurovision, has cast their votes and could potentially shake up the rankings. Let’s see how INFE Australia’s choices impact the scoreboard.

Here are the votes from INFE Australia:

Belgium – 1 point France – 2 points Slovenia – 3 points Switzerland – 4 points Spain – 5 points Norway – 6 points Austria – 7 points Sweden – 8 points Italy – 10 points Finland – 12 points

A big congratulations to Finland for securing 12 points from INFE Australia!

With these new votes, the updated scoreboard stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

Sweden – 99 points Norway – 75 points Finland – 75 points Italy – 57 points France – 47 points Austria – 43 points Israel – 37 points Spain – 36 points Czechia – 31 points Moldova – 22 points United Kingdom – 18 points Armenia – 14 points Germany – 10 points Slovenia – 10 points Georgia – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Switzerland – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Cyprus – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points Belgium – 1 points

Following INFE Australia’s votes, Belgium and Switzerland make their debut on the scoreboard, and Finland jumps to the third position along with Norway. The race is still wide open as we look forward to more results from the INFE Poll 2023!