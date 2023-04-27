INFE Poll 2023: INFE Australia Weighs in on Eurovision Favorites, Who’s on Top Now?

INFE Poll 2023

The INFE Poll 2023 keeps the excitement alive as Eurovision Song Contest fans from different clubs across Europe share their preferences. As we receive the votes from each club, the anticipation grows, and the scoreboard continues to change.

Now, it’s time for INFE Australia to have their say. This club, based far from Europe but with a strong passion for Eurovision, has cast their votes and could potentially shake up the rankings. Let’s see how INFE Australia’s choices impact the scoreboard.

Here are the votes from INFE Australia:

  1. Belgium – 1 point
  2. France – 2 points
  3. Slovenia – 3 points
  4. Switzerland – 4 points
  5. Spain – 5 points
  6. Norway – 6 points
  7. Austria – 7 points
  8. Sweden – 8 points
  9. Italy – 10 points
  10. Finland – 12 points

A big congratulations to Finland for securing 12 points from INFE Australia!

With these new votes, the updated scoreboard stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

  1. Sweden – 99 points
  2. Norway – 75 points
  3. Finland – 75 points
  4. Italy – 57 points
  5. France – 47 points
  6. Austria – 43 points
  7. Israel – 37 points
  8. Spain – 36 points
  9. Czechia – 31 points
  10. Moldova – 22 points
  11. United Kingdom – 18 points
  12. Armenia – 14 points
  13. Germany – 10 points
  14. Slovenia – 10 points
  15. Georgia – 9 points
  16. Serbia – 8 points
  17. Greece – 8 points
  18. Croatia – 7 points
  19. Iceland – 5 points
  20. Romania – 4 points
  21. Albania – 4 points
  22. Switzerland – 4 points
  23. Latvia – 3 points
  24. Cyprus – 3 points
  25. Netherlands – 2 points
  26. Australia – 2 points
  27. Estonia – 2 points
  28. San Marino – 1 points
  29. Portugal – 1 points
  30. Belgium – 1 points

Following INFE Australia’s votes, Belgium and Switzerland make their debut on the scoreboard, and Finland jumps to the third position along with Norway. The race is still wide open as we look forward to more results from the INFE Poll 2023!

