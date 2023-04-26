Switzerland is well preparing to arrive in Liverpool with Remo Forrer and his delegation. But someone will for sure not be in the United Kingdom with him: Swiss-German broadcaster SRF have announced the Swiss spokesperson for Eurovision 2023. It’s a known face of Swiss pre-selections.

Swiss-German broadcaster announced this week that Chiara Dubey will present the Swiss Jury points during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 from Liverpool on Saturday 13 May 2023. The singer has been a constant presence in the Swiss Eurovision Universe having attempted several times to represent the Alpine country in the contest.

Chiara first took part to the final of Die grosse Entscheidungsshow in 2012 with the entry Anima nuova, were she placed 3rd. She competed again in the final of 2018 with Secrets and lies, finishing 4th.

In recent year Chiara Dubey has been active as member of the Swiss Eurovision Jury and as Swiss Jury in different national selection all over Europe, last but not the least in the German selection Unser Lied für Liverpool.

Photo credit: SRF