As the INFE Poll 2023 progresses, fans from across Europe continue to express their opinions on this year’s Eurovision Song Contest entries. The excitement is palpable as each new set of votes adds further intrigue to the race for the top spot.

INFE Italy, a club with a deep passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, has now shared their top picks, potentially shaking up the scoreboard even more. Let’s take a look at their votes and see how the rankings have been affected.

The votes from INFE Italy are as follows:

Czechia – 1 point Estonia – 2 points Cyprus – 3 points Finland – 4 points Iceland – 5 points Moldova – 6 points France – 7 points Norway – 8 points Germany – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for winning over INFE Italy and securing another 12 points!

The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

Sweden – 91 points Norway – 69 points Finland – 63 points Italy – 47 points France – 45 points Israel – 37 points Austria – 36 points Spain – 31 points Czechia – 31 points Moldova – 22 points United Kingdom – 18 points Armenia – 14 points Germany – 10 points Georgia – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Slovenia – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Cyprus – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points Estonia – 2 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points

With INFE Italy’s votes in, Estonia and Cyprus make their debut on the scoreboard, and Germany receives their first 10 points. The competition is heating up as we await more results from the INFE Poll 2023!