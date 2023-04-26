INFE Poll 2023: INFE Italy Shares Their Eurovision Favorites, Who Takes the Lead?

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 26, 2023 1:13 pm 2,440 views

As the INFE Poll 2023 progresses, fans from across Europe continue to express their opinions on this year’s Eurovision Song Contest entries. The excitement is palpable as each new set of votes adds further intrigue to the race for the top spot.

INFE Italy, a club with a deep passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, has now shared their top picks, potentially shaking up the scoreboard even more. Let’s take a look at their votes and see how the rankings have been affected.

The votes from INFE Italy are as follows:

  1. Czechia – 1 point
  2. Estonia – 2 points
  3. Cyprus – 3 points
  4. Finland – 4 points
  5. Iceland – 5 points
  6. Moldova – 6 points
  7. France – 7 points
  8. Norway – 8 points
  9. Germany – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for winning over INFE Italy and securing another 12 points!

 

The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

  1. Sweden – 91 points
  2. Norway – 69 points
  3. Finland – 63 points
  4. Italy – 47 points
  5. France – 45 points
  6. Israel – 37 points
  7. Austria – 36 points
  8. Spain – 31 points
  9. Czechia – 31 points
  10. Moldova – 22 points
  11. United Kingdom – 18 points
  12. Armenia – 14 points
  13. Germany – 10 points
  14. Georgia – 9 points
  15. Serbia – 8 points
  16. Greece – 8 points
  17. Croatia – 7 points
  18. Slovenia – 7 points
  19. Iceland – 5 points
  20. Romania – 4 points
  21. Albania – 4 points
  22. Latvia – 3 points
  23. Cyprus – 3 points
  24. Netherlands – 2 points
  25. Australia – 2 points
  26. Estonia – 2 points
  27. San Marino – 1 points
  28. Portugal – 1 points

With INFE Italy’s votes in, Estonia and Cyprus make their debut on the scoreboard, and Germany receives their first 10 points. The competition is heating up as we await more results from the INFE Poll 2023!

