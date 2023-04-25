UK: Sam Ryder’s ‘Spaceman’ selected as best UK Eurovision entry ever!

Sam Ryder’s ‘Spaceman’ has been voted as the Best UK Eurovision entry ever by BBC Radio 2’s listeners. British listeners were invited to vote for their favourite UK Eurovision entry (1957-2022).

The dye is cast! The United Kingdom has decided…. Sam Ryder and his Eurovision entry ‘Spaceman’ have been selected as the Ultimate UK Eurovision Entry. The TOP 5 most voted UK entries were the following:

Sam Ryder Bucks Fizz Gina G Katrina & The Waves Brotherhood of Man

The voting for this special countdown radio show ran from 21 March- 11 April. The special radio show ‘ Your Ultimate UK Song- The Top 40 Countdown’ is available as of 24 April on BBC Sounds and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 13 May from 13:00-15:00 PM (BST). The show is hosted by Steve Wright.

Sam Ryder says:

This is just bonkers! We went into that competition as fans and we thought it may be that we come absolutely dead last. But what we can achieve is holding ourselves with a certain grace and respect for being there in the first place, and gratitude first and foremost. When we were sat there on the night and those scores started coming in, we were looking at each other bursting out laughing because we didn’t have a clue that would happen. And now this result! I’m just so grateful. Thanks to all of the listeners who voted and everyone at Radio 2 who supported the song from day one – I really honestly appreciate it.

Steve Wright says:

Sam Ryder’s Space Man has really taken off with Radio 2 listeners! I can’t wait to count down the rest of the chart and see who else has been blasting off into the hearts of Radio 2 listeners as we all look forward to this year’s Grand Final.

Helen Thomas (Head of BBC Radio 2) says:

We’re thrilled to see that Sam Ryder’s Space Man continues to resonate so strongly with our listeners. It’s testament to Sam’s exceptional talent as a songwriter and performer. I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the other stellar Eurovision specials which we have in store on Radio 2 and on BBC Sounds, from Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Eurovision Kitchen Disco to OJ’s Eurovision After Party, not to mention our live coverage of the semi finals for the first time with Paddy O’Connell and the Grand Final commentary hosted by our own Scott Mills and Rylan.

The TOP 40 (BBC Radio Listeners Deliberation)

1. Sam Ryder – Space Man (2022)

2. Bucks Fizz – Making Your Mind Up (1981)

3. Gina G – Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit (1996)

4. Katrina and the Waves – Love Shine a Light (1997)

5. Brotherhood of Man – Save Your Kisses for Me (1976)

6. Sandie Shaw – Puppet on a String (1967)

7. Cliff Richard – Congratulations (1968)

8. The New Seekers – Beg, Steal or Borrow (1972)

9. Lulu – Boom Bang-a-Bang (1969)

10. Michael Ball – One Step Out of Time (1992)

11. Sonia – Better the Devil You Know (1993)

12. Bardo – One Step Further (1982)

13. Scooch – Flying the Flag (For You) (2007)

14. Mary Hopkin – Knock, Knock Who’s There? (1970)

15. Imaani – Where Are You? (1998)

16. Olivia Newton-John – Long Live Love (1974)

17. Daz Sampson – Teenage Life (2006)

18. Cliff Richard – Power to All Our Friends (1973)

19. Lucie Jones – Never Give Up on You (2017)

20. Lynsey de Paul & Mike Moran – Rock Bottom (1977)

21. Love City Groove – Love City Groove (1995)

22. Blue – I Can (2011)

23. The Shadows – Let Me Be the One (1975)

24. Clodagh Rodgers – Jack in the Box (1971)

25. SuRie – Storm (2018)

26. Frances Ruffelle – Lonely Symphony (We Will Be Free) (1994)

27. The Allisons – Are You Sure? (1961)

28. Molly – Children of the Universe (2014)

29. Jade Ewen – It’s My Time (2009)

30. Jessica Garlick – Come Back (2002)

31. Precious – Say It Again (1999)

32. James Newman – Embers (2021)

33. Sweet Dreams – I’m Never Giving Up (1983)

34. Co-Co – The Bad Old Days (1978)

35. Belle and the Devotions – Love Games (1984)

36. Scott Fitzgerald – Go (1988)

37. Samantha Janus – A Message to Your Heart (1991)

38. Jemini – Cry Baby (2003)

39. Electro Velvet – Still in Love with You (2015)

40. Bonnie Tyler – Believe in Me (2013)

Sam Ryder represented the United Kingdom at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Spaceman‘, achieving an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Turin.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC