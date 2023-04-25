As the INFE Poll 2023 rolls on, excitement is building up among the Eurovision community. With more INFE clubs from around Europe sharing their preferences, we get a clearer picture of this year’s potential frontrunners in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Today, we bring you the votes from INFE Georgia, a dedicated group of Eurovision enthusiasts who are eager to share their top picks with the rest of Europe. Let’s dive into the results and see how they have influenced the overall scoreboard.

The votes from INFE Georgia are as follows:

Finland – 1 point Czechia – 2 points Spain – 3 points Israel – 4 points Norway – 5 points Austria – 6 points Italy – 7 points France – 8 points Armenia – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for securing 12 points from INFE Georgia!

The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

Sweden – 79 points Norway – 61 points Finland – 59 points Italy – 47 points France – 38 points Israel – 37 points Austria – 36 points Spain – 31 points Czechia – 30 points United Kingdom – 18 points Moldova – 16 points Armenia – 14 points Georgia – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Slovenia – 7 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points

With INFE Georgia’s votes in, Armenia enters the top 10 for the first time. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to bring you the results from the INFE Poll 2023!