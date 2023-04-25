INFE Poll 2023: INFE Georgia Shares Their Eurovision Favorites, Sweden Continues to Shine

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 25, 2023 9:51 pm 2,449 views

As the INFE Poll 2023 rolls on, excitement is building up among the Eurovision community. With more INFE clubs from around Europe sharing their preferences, we get a clearer picture of this year’s potential frontrunners in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Today, we bring you the votes from INFE Georgia, a dedicated group of Eurovision enthusiasts who are eager to share their top picks with the rest of Europe. Let’s dive into the results and see how they have influenced the overall scoreboard.

The votes from INFE Georgia are as follows:

  1. Finland – 1 point
  2. Czechia – 2 points
  3. Spain – 3 points
  4. Israel – 4 points
  5. Norway – 5 points
  6. Austria – 6 points
  7. Italy – 7 points
  8. France – 8 points
  9. Armenia – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for securing 12 points from INFE Georgia!

 

The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):

  1. Sweden – 79 points
  2. Norway – 61 points
  3. Finland – 59 points
  4. Italy – 47 points
  5. France – 38 points
  6. Israel – 37 points
  7. Austria – 36 points
  8. Spain – 31 points
  9. Czechia – 30 points
  10. United Kingdom – 18 points
  11. Moldova – 16 points
  12. Armenia – 14 points
  13. Georgia – 9 points
  14. Serbia – 8 points
  15. Greece – 8 points
  16. Croatia – 7 points
  17. Slovenia – 7 points
  18. Romania – 4 points
  19. Albania – 4 points
  20. Latvia – 3 points
  21. Netherlands – 2 points
  22. Australia – 2 points
  23. San Marino – 1 points
  24. Portugal – 1 points

With INFE Georgia’s votes in, Armenia enters the top 10 for the first time. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to bring you the results from the INFE Poll 2023!

