As the INFE Poll 2023 rolls on, excitement is building up among the Eurovision community. With more INFE clubs from around Europe sharing their preferences, we get a clearer picture of this year’s potential frontrunners in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Today, we bring you the votes from INFE Georgia, a dedicated group of Eurovision enthusiasts who are eager to share their top picks with the rest of Europe. Let’s dive into the results and see how they have influenced the overall scoreboard.
The votes from INFE Georgia are as follows:
- Finland – 1 point
- Czechia – 2 points
- Spain – 3 points
- Israel – 4 points
- Norway – 5 points
- Austria – 6 points
- Italy – 7 points
- France – 8 points
- Armenia – 10 points
- Sweden – 12 points
Congratulations to Sweden for securing 12 points from INFE Georgia!
The updated scoreboard now stands as follows (in descending order of total points):
- Sweden – 79 points
- Norway – 61 points
- Finland – 59 points
- Italy – 47 points
- France – 38 points
- Israel – 37 points
- Austria – 36 points
- Spain – 31 points
- Czechia – 30 points
- United Kingdom – 18 points
- Moldova – 16 points
- Armenia – 14 points
- Georgia – 9 points
- Serbia – 8 points
- Greece – 8 points
- Croatia – 7 points
- Slovenia – 7 points
- Romania – 4 points
- Albania – 4 points
- Latvia – 3 points
- Netherlands – 2 points
- Australia – 2 points
- San Marino – 1 points
- Portugal – 1 points
With INFE Georgia’s votes in, Armenia enters the top 10 for the first time. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to bring you the results from the INFE Poll 2023!