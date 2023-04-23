The INFE Poll 2023 continues to gain momentum as more International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) clubs from across Europe cast their votes, offering a glimpse into the favorites leading up to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. As fans eagerly await the outcome, these early predictions serve as a thrilling appetizer, fueling discussions and debates among the Eurovision community.

In this latest update, we bring you the results from INFE Czechia, a club with a rich history in the Eurovision community. This year, they celebrate 15 years of Eurocontest.cz, the oldest site in Czechia that runs the local INFE club. As they cast their votes, we invite you to join us in recognizing their dedication and passion for the Eurovision Song Contest over the past decade and a half.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at how the members of INFE Czechia ranked their top 10 acts:

Croatia – 1 point Slovenia – 2 points Italy – 3 points United Kingdom – 4 points Austria – 5 points Spain – 6 points Israel – 7 points Norway – 8 points Finland – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

Congratulations to Sweden for securing the top position with 12 points from INFE Czechia!

After adding Czechia’s votes to the scoreboard, the updated standings are as follows:

Sweden – 67 points Finland – 58 points Norway – 56 points Italy – 40 points Israel – 33 points France – 30 points Austria – 30 points Czechia – 28 points Spain – 28 points United Kingdom – 18 points Moldova – 16 points Georgia – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Slovenia – 7 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Armenia – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points

Croatia and Slovenia earn more points, shaking up the scoreboard. As more INFE clubs reveal their votes, the anticipation grows for the Eurovision Song Contest. Stay tuned for further updates and see how the rankings change as the competition unfolds!