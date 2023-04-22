INFE Poll 2023: INFE United Kingdom Weighs In – The Excitement Rises for Eurovision Song Contest!

Eurovision fans, the excitement continues to mount as INFE United Kingdom, the host country for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual event, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from every corner of Europe.

The anticipation for the grand Eurovision Song Contest event is building, and the INFE Poll is the perfect opportunity for fans to express their support for their favorite acts. Now, let’s take a look at the votes from INFE United Kingdom:

Portugal – 1 point Czechia – 2 points Austria – 3 points Moldova – 4 points Norway – 5 points Spain – 6 points Sweden – 7 points Italy – 8 points Finland – 10 points France – 12 points

A heartfelt congratulations to France, who received the top score of 12 points from INFE United Kingdom!

With INFE United Kingdom’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

Sweden – 43 points Finland – 40 points Norway – 38 points Italy – 34 points France – 25 points Israel – 24 points Spain – 22 points Czechia – 21 points Austria – 19 points Moldova – 15 points United Kingdom – 14 points Georgia – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 6 points Slovenia – 5 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points

The competition remains exciting as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes for the Eurovision Song Contest!