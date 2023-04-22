INFE Poll 2023: INFE United Kingdom Weighs In – The Excitement Rises!

by Michalis Vranis April 22, 2023 4:59 pm 2,499 views

INFE Poll 2023: INFE United Kingdom Weighs In – The Excitement Rises for Eurovision Song Contest!

Eurovision fans, the excitement continues to mount as INFE United Kingdom, the host country for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, reveals their votes in the INFE Poll! This annual event, a collaboration between ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE), showcases the preferences of Eurovision fans from every corner of Europe.

The anticipation for the grand Eurovision Song Contest event is building, and the INFE Poll is the perfect opportunity for fans to express their support for their favorite acts. Now, let’s take a look at the votes from INFE United Kingdom:

  1. Portugal – 1 point
  2. Czechia – 2 points
  3. Austria – 3 points
  4. Moldova – 4 points
  5. Norway – 5 points
  6. Spain – 6 points
  7. Sweden – 7 points
  8. Italy – 8 points
  9. Finland – 10 points
  10. France – 12 points

A heartfelt congratulations to France, who received the top score of 12 points from INFE United Kingdom!

With INFE United Kingdom’s votes added, the updated scoreboard now stands as:

  1. Sweden – 43 points
  2. Finland – 40 points
  3. Norway – 38 points
  4. Italy – 34 points
  5. France – 25 points
  6. Israel – 24 points
  7. Spain – 22 points
  8. Czechia – 21 points
  9. Austria – 19 points
  10. Moldova – 15 points
  11. United Kingdom – 14 points
  12. Georgia – 9 points
  13. Serbia – 8 points
  14. Greece – 8 points
  15. Croatia – 6 points
  16. Slovenia – 5 points
  17. Romania – 4 points
  18. Albania – 4 points
  19. Latvia – 3 points
  20. Netherlands – 2 points
  21. Australia – 2 points
  22. San Marino – 1 points
  23. Portugal – 1 points

The competition remains exciting as more INFE clubs cast their votes. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the scoreboard change with each new set of votes for the Eurovision Song Contest!

