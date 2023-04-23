INFE Poll 2023: INFE Hungary Casts Their Votes – Eurovision Song Contest Fervor Continues!

INFE Poll 2023

by Michalis Vranis April 23, 2023 12:54 pm 2,893 views

As the Eurovision Song Contest gets closer, enthusiastic fans from all over Europe are sharing their preferences through the INFE Poll. ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) are delighted to present the newest results from INFE Hungary, contributing to the growing excitement surrounding this remarkable event.

Hungary’s Eurovision devotees have made their voices heard, and their votes are now counted! Here’s how they ranked their top 10 acts:

  1. Moldova – 1 point
  2. Israel – 2 points
  3. Italy – 3 points
  4. Armenia – 4 points
  5. France – 5 points
  6. Austria – 6 points
  7. Czechia – 7 points
  8. Finland – 8 points
  9. Norway – 10 points
  10. Sweden – 12 points

A big round of applause to Sweden for earning the highest score of 12 points from INFE Hungary!

Incorporating Hungary’s votes, the updated scoreboard now looks like this:

  1. Sweden – 55 points
  2. Finland – 48 points
  3. Norway – 48 points
  4. Italy – 37 points
  5. France – 30 points
  6. Czechia – 28 points
  7. Israel – 26 points
  8. Austria – 25 points
  9. Spain – 22 points
  10. Moldova – 16 points
  11. United Kingdom – 14 points
  12. Georgia – 9 points
  13. Serbia – 8 points
  14. Greece – 8 points
  15. Croatia – 6 points
  16. Slovenia – 5 points
  17. Romania – 4 points
  18. Albania – 4 points
  19. Armenia – 4 points
  20. Latvia – 3 points
  21. Netherlands – 2 points
  22. Australia – 2 points
  23. San Marino – 1 points
  24. Portugal – 1 points

Armenia has now entered the scoreboard, while Moldova moves up a few spots. The competition continues to be intense as more INFE clubs submit their votes. Stay tuned for more updates and see how the scoreboard evolves as we get closer to the Eurovision Song Contest!

Related posts