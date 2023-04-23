As the Eurovision Song Contest gets closer, enthusiastic fans from all over Europe are sharing their preferences through the INFE Poll. ESCToday and the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) are delighted to present the newest results from INFE Hungary, contributing to the growing excitement surrounding this remarkable event.

Hungary’s Eurovision devotees have made their voices heard, and their votes are now counted! Here’s how they ranked their top 10 acts:

Moldova – 1 point Israel – 2 points Italy – 3 points Armenia – 4 points France – 5 points Austria – 6 points Czechia – 7 points Finland – 8 points Norway – 10 points Sweden – 12 points

A big round of applause to Sweden for earning the highest score of 12 points from INFE Hungary!

Incorporating Hungary’s votes, the updated scoreboard now looks like this:

Sweden – 55 points Finland – 48 points Norway – 48 points Italy – 37 points France – 30 points Czechia – 28 points Israel – 26 points Austria – 25 points Spain – 22 points Moldova – 16 points United Kingdom – 14 points Georgia – 9 points Serbia – 8 points Greece – 8 points Croatia – 6 points Slovenia – 5 points Romania – 4 points Albania – 4 points Armenia – 4 points Latvia – 3 points Netherlands – 2 points Australia – 2 points San Marino – 1 points Portugal – 1 points

Armenia has now entered the scoreboard, while Moldova moves up a few spots. The competition continues to be intense as more INFE clubs submit their votes. Stay tuned for more updates and see how the scoreboard evolves as we get closer to the Eurovision Song Contest!