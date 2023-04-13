Eurovision 2023: EBU releases further details on voting system

The number of points each qualifying country has received in their respective Semi-Final will be published after the Grand Final on eurovision.tv.

These countries will be announced in a random order decided by Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest at the end of the live broadcast.

When all the points from the Audience are added together the 10 countries with the highest number of points will qualify for the Grand Final.

In the unlikely event that an aggregated result is not available, it will be replaced by the results of the National Jury of the country concerned.

In the event that a valid national audience vote cannot be recorded in a participating country the points allocated from that country will be determined using an aggregated result which shall be calculated automatically on the basis of the results of a pre-selected group of countries.

The Audience in each participating country will award a total of 58 points (1 – 8, 10 and 12)

Viewers in all 37 countries taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 can vote for the 26 songs in the Grand Final (10 qualifiers from Semi-Final 1 and 2 and THE 6 pre-qualified countries)

Those watching in the participating countries can vote using the official Eurovision Song Contest app, or by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster.

Those watching in any other eligible non-participating country can vote via a secure online platform – www.esc.vote

Voting will open after the last song is performed for approximately 40 minutes.

The 10 songs that have received the most votes from the “Rest Of The World” will be allocated points using the same scale and have the weight of one additional voting country.

The Audience in each participating country will award a total of 58 points (1 – 8, 10 and 12). 37 countries x 58 points = 2,146 points from the national audiences of the participating countries.

The Audience voting online from non-participating countries (Rest of The World) will also award a total of 58 points (1 – 8, 10 and 12).

The total number of points that will be distributed from the Audience will be 2,204 (37 participating countries + 1 Rest of the World “country”).

The Jury in each of the 37 participating countries will also award a total of 58 points (1 – 8, 10 and 12)

Each Jury will watch and cast their votes based on Dress Rehearsal 2 which will take place in the evening of Friday 12 May.

The total number of points that will be distributed by the 37 national Juries will be 2,146.

If a valid Jury result is not recorded in any of the participating countries, the result of the respective national Audience shall be doubled.

At the end of the televoting window, the results of each National Jury will be presented live one by one by a spokesperson in each participating country and appear on a scoreboard.

During this time, the EBU, its Voting Partner and Independent Voting Observer will count and verify the audience results.

After all the Jury points are given, the combined total points from the Audiences of the participating countries and the Rest of the World are presented.