Eurovision 2023: BBC sheds more light on postcard locations

The 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster, BBC, is working from strength to strength, to showcase an extraordinary show next May when Eurovision comes to the UK! The British broadcaster has shed more light on the Eurovision 2023 postcard locations and production.

The 2023 Eurovision postcards will be featuring a total of 3 countries each (United Kingdom, Ukraine and the competing country). Drone technology and 360 degree cameras have been used to film the said postcards.

In each postcard the three featured countries (UK, Ukraine and the competing country) will be showcased with the same unique theme which will include: beaches, rivers, lakes, castles, parks, street art, ports, colorful and iconic buildings etc.

A total of 111 locations will be showcased in the 37 Eurovision 2023 postcards. The postcards will feature music by Kyiv based Ukrainian musician and composer Dmytro Shurov.

The BBC Press release reads:

Windfall Films were commissioned following a competitive tender to produce the Postcards. They worked in collaboration with Ukrainian film production company 23/32 Films, who organised shoots and secured aerial filming permits for the portions of each Postcard featuring locations in Ukraine. For the Postcards from each participating country, local production crews were used where possible.

Rachel Ashdown (BBC Lead Commissioner for Eurovision 2023) says:

The creative concept for the Postcards is much anticipated by fans every year. They are the perfect way to introduce each act to the combined 160 million people watching across the globe, and I can’t wait for audiences to see this year’s offering when they air in the Semi Finals and Grand Final. As well as the UK, Ukraine and participating countries being United by Music, viewers will be surprised to see what else unites us too.

Sasha Cherniavskyi (Executive Producer for 23/32 Films) says:

We are pleased to participate in this project and to show that shooting of every difficulty level is still possible in Ukraine. This year’s Eurovision, despite not happening in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, will have our country in its heart.

The Eurovision 2023 Postcards

The Eurovision 2023 Postcards crew travelled to all the competing countries in order to film the competing artists in their home countries. The concept behind the Eurovision 2023 is namely the slogan ‘United By Music‘ which will showcase the competing acts in unique way with the use of innovative techniques linking both Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Windfall Films is the production company behind the filming of the 2023 Eurovision postcards. They are working together with a Ukrainian company 23/32 to implement this.

Because of You, Gustaph, we’re in Belgium! We can’t wait to see you at the #Eurovision2023 Finals too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c3pKWMwkko — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 11, 2023

A window to the world

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest is an extraordinary window for the host city and country to showcase themselves globally. Next May all eyes will be set on Liverpool and the United Kingdom during the 2 Eurovision weeks when 37 delegations will land in the UK’S music city along with the whole Eurovision bandwagon.

The presentation postcards serve as a massive platform for the host country to promote its tourism and showcase itself on a global scale as millions of viewers tune in to watch Europe’s favorite television show. The Eurovision Song Contest reaches households beyond Europe, from Australia to Argentina, from China to New Zealand, from USA to India etc.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

