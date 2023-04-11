France: La Zarra performs ‘Evidement’ live for the very first time

La Zarra, the 2023 French Eurovision hopeful, has performed her Eurovision entry ‘Evidement’ live for the very first time on French TV.

La Zarra was invited to perform her Eurovision entry ‘ Evidement‘ on France 5 ‘s ‘ C à vous‘ show. She performed the song live for the very first time.

The charming and multi talented Canadian born French 2023 Eurovision hopeful was selected via an internal selection to defend the French colours at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2022 France was represented by Alvan & Ahez and their entry ‘Fulenn‘