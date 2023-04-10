The Eurovision season is officially in full swing, and fans around the world are already buzzing with excitement. One of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year is the International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision (INFE) Poll. Run exclusively in collaboration with ESCToday, the INFE Poll is a chance for fans to have their say and choose their ultimate Eurovision fan favorite.

With the 2023 edition of the INFE Poll underway, the anticipation is building as fans across the globe eagerly await the results. Each year, the INFE Poll provides an early indication of which countries and songs are most popular with fans, giving us a sneak peek at the competition ahead. From Iceland to Azerbaijan, fan clubs from all over Europe are casting their votes and making their voices heard.

And now, without further ado, let’s dive into the first set of results from INFE Cyprus.

INFE Cyprus Votes:

Austria – 1 point

Australia – 2 points

Sweden – 3 points

Albania – 4 points

Spain – 5 points

Georgia – 6 points

Moldova – 7 points

Greece – 8 points

Israel – 10 points

Norway – 12 points

Congratulations to Norway for receiving the 12 points from INFE Cyprus! This result places them in a strong position early on in the competition, but who will come out on top in the end? The INFE Poll is just getting started, and there are sure to be plenty of surprises along the way.

Here’s the updated scoreboard of the countries with points, listed in descending order:

Norway – 12 points

Israel – 10 points

Greece – 8 points

Moldova – 7 points

Georgia – 6 points

Spain – 5 points

Albania – 4 points

Sweden – 3 points

Australia – 2 points

Austria – 1 point

As we wait for the next round of results, which countries will come out on top in the INFE Poll 2023? Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for this year’s results!